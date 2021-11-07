Education chief: Free community college plans aren’t dead, at least as long as I’m around

Detroit Free Press

A federal free community college program may be dead for now, but that doesn’t mean the push is over, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona told the Free Press in a recent conversation.

Politics killed national free community college — for now, but advocates vow to ‘keep going’ as momentum continues in states

Marketwatch

The history of the free community college movement, why it was left out of the bill and where the idea goes from here.

How a 21-day challenge encouraged Utahns to create new social justice habits

Salt Lake Tribune

Salt Lake Community College and the YWCA have created a digital challenge, giving students, faculty and staff an opportunity to learn more about racial equity and social justice and the role they play.

Ozarks Technical Community College and Burrell Behavioral Health partner to fill shortages in behavioral health jobs

KY3

Missouri is seeing a shortage of behavioral health workers. A partnership between Burrell Behavioral Health and Ozarks Technical Community College is working to change that by providing scholarships and hands-on training to students.

After changing name to Brightpoint, John Tyler Community College renames two buildings and six campus streets

WRIC

Months after having its new name approved, John Tyler Community College announced that two of its college buildings and six campus streets have also been renamed because they go against “the institution’s mission, vision, values and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.”