AACC news & notes

Advocacy & policy

Washington Watch webinar

Join AACC on November 17 at 3:30 p.m. (ET) for a rundown of the latest developments in Washington, D.C., including the pending Build Back Better Act, infrastructure legislation, fiscal year 2022 funding, and other key legislative and regulatory actions. Register online.

Upcoming events

Registration is open for AACC Annual

The 2022 AACC Annual will be held April 30–May 3 in New York City. Registration is now open. Keynote speakers include Stephanie Land, author of MAID, and David and Jonah Stillman, a father and son Gen X/Gen Z speaking team. All attendees must be fully vaccinated and prepared to show proof of vaccination and a daily negative health screening questionnaire to participate in AACC Annual. AACC members also are encouraged to submit session proposals. The deadline for proposals is December 1.

Register for WDI 2022

AACC’s 2022 Workforce Development Institute (WDI) will be held January 26–29 in Jacksonville, Florida. Registration is now open. WDI gathers together new and seasoned community college-based workforce and economic development professionals to discuss innovative strategies and promising practices in workforce and economic development.

Submit award nominations

The AACC Awards of Excellence and Dale P. Parnell Faculty Distinction applications are now being accepted. Do you have a program, or person that has made or continues to make a difference in the lives of students? Submit an application. View all the Awards of Excellence categories in the “Awards” drop-down menu. The deadline for submissions is December 1.

Resources

Spotlight your college

Community College Spotlight features AACC-member colleges on the association’s website. Shed some light on your college!

View the AACC Membership Directory

The digital edition of the 2021-2022 AACC Membership Directory is available. AACC members can log-in to view it. Members also can submit directory updates online.

Opportunities from other organizations

Grant opportunity aims to help rural students

The Rural Postsecondary and Economic Development grant program is a $10 million grant program, to be administered by the U.S. Education Department, designed to help organizations and programs that increase rural students’ postsecondary access and completion. The grant program specifically focuses on supporting rural students. It also aims to support the development of rural student career pathways aligned with high-skill, high-wage, or in-demand occupations. Deadline to apply: December 6.

Federal grant to help gang-involved youth

Community colleges are encouraged to apply for the Transitioning Gang-Involved Youth to Higher Education grant program. The purpose of the program is to provide postsecondary education opportunities to gang-involved youths that will lead to certification or credentials. Deadline to apply: November 29.

Preparing students for the aerospace industry

Applications are being accepted for the Zed Factor Fellowship (ZFF), an aerospace internship and community outreach program. The fellowship empowers aspiring aerospace professionals from underrepresented backgrounds to explore the aerospace industry through a hands-on, practical experience at a leading company in the aerospace community. Applications for the Class of 2022 are due by January 3.

Student scholarships available through CCBA

The Community College Baccalaureate Association is accepting applications for its annual student scholarship program. Deadline to apply: December 17.

Academic journal seeks submissions

“The Journal of First-generation Student Success” will focus its November 2022 issue on the experiences of first-generation students in technical and community colleges. Articles are now being accepted for consideration until March 15. Submissions should address the intersectional identities of first-generation students at community and technical colleges and their multifaceted experiences.