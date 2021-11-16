Texas has funded community colleges the same way for nearly 50 years. Why some say it’s time for change

Texas Standard

The primary question facing Texas’ brand-new Commission on Community College Finance is whether that allocation currently makes sense.

California community college system urged to do more to help students complete college

EdSource

Amid declining enrollment, California’s community colleges should do more to help students in the system stay enrolled once they get there and complete their college goals, faculty and members of the statewide board of governors said this week.

Chicago-area community college launches initiative to boost student success with Latinx, adult learners

PR Newswire

Waubonsee Community College in Illinois has announced a five-year initiative to increase Latinx and adult learner enrollment and completion rates.

Front Range Community College to offer new engineering degree

Daily Camera

Front Range Community College students will soon be able to obtain an associate of engineering science degree that will enable them to transfer to the University of Colorado, Colorado State University or Colorado School of Mines to further their education.

Enrollment at most of Oregon’s public colleges and universities is still down

Oregon Public Radio

Oregon’s seven public universities have largely returned to on-campus classes, while many community colleges are still primarily offering classes online this fall.