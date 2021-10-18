Snapshots By Matthew Dembicki October 17, 2021 Print Editor’s note: Recent photos from member colleges of the American Association of Community Colleges. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear this month joined college leaders and state and local officials to open Bluegrass Community and Technical College’s $2.7 million Advanced Manufacturing Center. (Photo: BCTC) First Lady Dr. Jill Biden learns more about the programs at the Arturo Velasquez Institute, located at Daley College’s satellite campus, which she visited this month. The college is part of the City Colleges of Chicago. (Photo: CCC) Kathi Hiyane-Brown, president of Whatcom Community College in Washington, welcomes Gov. Jay Inslee and First Lady Trudi Inslee to the college’s National Center for Cybersecurity Training and Education. (Photo: Whatcom) U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Rep. Madeleine Dean (D-Pennsylvania) recently visited Montgomery County Community College to tour its Health Sciences Center and to meet with students. (Photo: MCCC) Maryland Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford (center) recently visited Allegany College of Maryland to learn about expanded training opportunities for public safety and corrections professionals and dedicate the Maryland Western Region Correctional Training Center. (Photo: Maryland State Government) Kendrys Vasquez, mayor of Lawrence, Massachusetts, and Theresa Parks of MassDevelopment check out a cold storage unit during a tour of the Revolving Test Kitchen, which Northern Essex Community College’s Lawrence campus reopened last month. (Photo: NECC) SUNY Orange President Kristine Young (right) discusses the New York college’s new RN-to-BSN transfer pathway agreement with state Sen. James Skoufis (center) and state Assemblyman Jonathan Jacobson during a recent announcement and ceremonial signing event at SUNY Orange’s Newburgh campus. (photo by Tom Labarbera/Picture This Studio) The Tallahassee Community College’s Florida Public Safety Institute last month hosted the 14th annual Bloodhound Scent Tracking Seminar, which featured 28 Bloodhound teams from eight states. The teams represented law enforcement agencies as well as civilian search and rescue teams. (Photo: TCC) In Texas, El Paso Community College this month held a grand opening of its Makerspace Lab on the Valle Verde campus. Makerspace Director Calvert Boyle goes over the tools used in the workspace, such as 3D printers, laser cutters, CNC machines and other technical or mechanical equipment. (Photo: EPCC) Mid-Plains Community College Rodeo Team member Jacob Haren rides his unicorn to a second-place finish during a barrel race at the Nebraska Partner Up Rodeo, which is designed to introduce children with special needs to the western way of life and to allow them to be cowboys and cowgirls for a day. (Photo: Mid-Plains) During the 2020-21 academic year, New Jersey’s Union County College conferred 1,760 degrees and certificates — the largest graduating class in its almost 90-year history. (Photo: UCC)