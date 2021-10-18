Biden admits his $3.5T plan won’t pass without major cuts

New York Post

“I doubt we’re going to get the entire funding for community colleges, but I’m not going to give up on community colleges as long as I’m president,” President Joe Biden said.

Data center jobs are calling. Amazon Web Services, NOVA partner on free fiber-optics course.

Washington Business Journal

Northern Virginia Community College and Amazon.com Inc. partnered this week to lead a fiber-optic fusion splicing course and career networking session, during which nearly 40 participants learned the basics of the broadband technology in just two days, for free.

GCCC sees fall enrollment increase by 5%

Garden City Telegram

Garden City Community College reports a 5% increase in enrollment for the fall 2021 semester with a total of 2,014 students, an increase from 1,918 students in both 2020 and 2019.