Newsmakers

Retirement

Mark Erickson, president of Northampton Community College (NCC) in Pennsylvania, plans to retire next summer. He joined the college in 2012, and over his nearly 10 years at the helm has steered growth at the college, including the opening of a new $72 million campus in 2014. During that time, NCC also revamped or opened new centers, such as the Center for Civic and Community Engagement and the Follett Family Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Erickson also led the college in more than doubling its endowment, and initiated a renewed student success agenda that included the introduction of “success navigators” to advise enrolled students. Last year, NCC generated more than $21 million through its most successful fundraising effort ever, with the funds going to support student success.

“Mark’s impact to the college, and this community, have been extraordinary,” Robert Fehnel, chairman of NCC’s board of trustees, said in a release. “His stewardship, leadership, and friendship to so many, have defined his presidency and elevated the college to a whole new level. We owe him a debt of gratitude for all he’s done at NCC.”

Erickson previously was president at Wittenberg University in Ohio for seven years. Prior to that, he served in several positions at Lehigh University in Pennsylvania, including dean of students, associate vice president and executive assistant to the president, and vice president for administrative and government affairs.

Kudos

Anthony J. Iacono, president of County College of Morris in New Jersey, has again been named to the ROI-NJ’s Influencers list. He was recognized by the business publication for the third time as a top higher education leader in New Jersey. Factored into Iacono’s selection were salaries for CCM graduates and the college’s $25+ million planned expansion of career readiness programs for high school students through adults.

Appointments

Clyne Namuo, interim president of Phoenix College in Arizona, has been appointed chair of the Higher Learning Commission (HLC) Peer Corps Committee on Diversity. The accreditor aims for its peer reviewers to represent students, faculty and staff at its member institutions. HLC formed the Peer Corps Committee on Diversity in 2015 to address this need.

Phillip Pappas is now coordinator of Central Carolina Community College’s Chatham County Small Business Center, which is part of a network of small business centers throughout North Carolina and the U.S. Among his previous experiences, Pappas was training coordinator of the Small Business Development Center at Frostburg State University.

Janet Steinkamp will serve as interim vice president of academic and student services at Lamar Community College in Colorado. She is currently CEO and senior consultant for Health Systems Development, LLC and senior adjunct faculty and dissertation chair for Grand Canyon University College of Doctoral Studies.

At Northeast Community College in Nebraska, Jessica Dvorak has been selected as associate vice president of human resources with Danielle Gibson chosen as associate vice president of institutional research and analytics, a new position at the college. Dvorak previously was the college’s director of human resources, talent and human resource compliance. Gibson was previously director of institutional research for Grantham University in Kansas.