Mott Community College president to teach seminar on the ‘Significance of Black Wall Street’

mLive

Beverly Walker-Griffea, president of the Michigan college, will soon begin a presidential seminar about the Greenwood District, an epicenter of Black business and culture in Oklahoma in the early 1900s that was attacked during the Tulsa race massacre.

Ted Cruz tours Waco trade school, discusses ‘demand’ for skilled workers in Texas

KCEN

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) made a stop in Waco on Wednesday to tour Texas State Technical College to discuss jobs and his goal of increasing students in trade, technical and vocational schools.

Portland Community College signs on to regional construction careers program

Oregon Metro

A program to bolster the Oregon region’s construction trades workforce has added a sixth government partner.

Hawkeye Community College offers meat science certification; help capacitate local meat lockers

KWWL

After taking on more orders due to the pandemic, there has been a growing demand for meat lockers. However, local meat lockers in Iowa have not been able to meet the demand due to not having enough workers.