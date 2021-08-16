Ozarks Technical Community College training teachers in mental health first aid

KY3

With the training, teachers at the Missouri college will acquire the skills they need to address mental health challenges and guide their students to get the help they need. It is offerings its teachers an opportunity to become certified in mental health first aid.

Commentary: Community colleges allow busy, working adults can obtain new skills

Ventura County Star

Programs geared for adult learners, such as Moorpark College’s Program for Accelerated College Education (PACE), are solutions to the employment and educational challenges many people face, especially during the pandemic.

Commentary: Building community during the pandemic and beyond: Centering student experiences

Ithaka S+R (blog)

A three-part Q&A blog series shares students’ perspectives regarding their experiences throughout the pandemic and what they need from their institutions as many return for in-person, hybrid and virtual instruction this fall.