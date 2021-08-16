Funding roundup

A Butler County Community College (BC3) scholarship fund got a boost. A motorcycle group from an American Legion post in Butler County has contributed $10,000 to the Butler American Legion Riders Veterans Incentive Scholarship Post 117. The fund supports student veterans pursuing higher education as they transition to civilian life.

The motorcycle group established the fund with the BC3 Education Foundation in 2015. The scholarship reached a $10,000 endowment level in 2018. And now the bikers have contributed again with money raised through raffles, registration fees for annual rides and contributions from members, said Denny Christie, the group’s president and a former military police officer in the Army.

BC3 has been honored six times as a Military Friendly School, most recently in March.

“That definitely reinforces that we made the right decision that BC3 is out there willing to help our veterans as well,” he said. “It makes you feel very good.”

* * *

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has announced $1.1 million in funding for Delaware County Community College (DCCC) to provide training for high-demand occupations in welding, shipbuilding and manufacturing. The funding comes through the state’s Manufacturing Training-to-Career (MTTC) program.

“The maritime manufacturing industry sector in Pennsylvania’s southeast region is anticipating a major increase in need for hundreds of skilled employees to support new and ongoing operations, and Delaware County Community College’s relationship with the industry has helped identify employment areas with the greatest need, leading to the creation of catered training opportunities that will best support local manufacturers,” Wolf said in a release.

DCCC will work with its partners in the Collegiate Consortium for Workforce and Economic Development (CCWED) to develop and deliver three training programs for 315 trainees. The flux-cored arc welding (FCAW) training program will give beginning welders or current students the specialty welding skills required for shipbuilding. The training program introduces trainees to the industry, critical terminology, processes and skills required for a variety of positions at a shipyard. And the FCAW qualification program offers experienced welders 16 hours of preparation for an employer qualification test.

Arizona

Diné College received about $50,000 worth of silversmithing equipment from artist Nicki Adler. The donation will go to the college’s bachelor of fine arts in Navajo silversmithing program.

Adler has worked with many mediums over her long career. Jewelry design and silversmithing became a serious commitment for her in the mid-2000s, when she took numerous classes at her local community college and parks and recreation department, attended specialty workshops and began selling her creations at the Museum of Contemporary Art and elsewhere. It was also during this time that she built her professional studio, the contents of which will be donated to Diné College.

Adler said rather than trying to sell items piecemeal, her son-in-law suggested donating the equipment and books to an organization that would be happy to keep everything together.

Diné College’s bachelor of fine arts program promotes Diné culture, creativity and excellence in the creation of art. The Navajo silversmithing program is the first of its kind in the country, according to the college.

“The intent of this program is to reintroduce Navajo silversmithing to this new generation and intended to revitalize the economy of Navajo silversmithing, inspire the younger generation and use as a way of self-employment,” said associate professor Christine Ami.

California

The San Diego College of Continuing Education’s (SDCCE’s) Educational Cultural Complex (ECC) will get a makeover thanks to a $35 million renovation grant from the state. ECC’s Common Ground Theatre is one of the three oldest African-American theater companies in the nation.

“Renovations will include updated entries and foyer areas plus a new control room,” said Jacqueline Sabanos, vice president of administrative services at SDCCE who will oversee and lead the committee that will hire a design team to develop renderings and plans. “We will also have a better seating arrangement, new sound and lighting controls, updated video projection equipment, and modern acoustic panels.”

Florida

Tallahassee Community College announced recently a new scholarship created with a $50,000 gift from an anonymous donor. The scholarship will benefit students who reside in the 32304 ZIP code.

The ZIP code area runs from central Tallahassee into northwest Leon County and has more residents living in poverty compared to any other ZIP code in the state, according to Florida Chamber of Commerce President Mark Wilson. The new scholarship is a tool that can help those who wish to move out of poverty, according to a TCC.

Texas

Marathon Petroleum has donated $200,000 to help students in the College of the Mainland’s process technology (PTECH) program. The Marathon Petroleum PTECH Scholarship will support an estimated 110 full-time PTECH students for one year.

Wisconsin

Lakeshore Technical College (LTC) has received a $2.87 million federal grant – the largest in the college’s history – to address gaps created by Covid both at LTC and in the local K-12 system. The grant is from the Education Department’s Institutional Resilience and Expanded Postsecondary Opportunity program.

“Our college’s faculty and staff have all gone above and beyond to meet student and community needs during this pandemic. Being awarded the largest competitive grant in the college’s history is a direct reflection of their hard work and mission focus,” said LTC President Paul Carlsen. “These funds will be leveraged to have a transformational impact on our student experience.”