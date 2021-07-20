Bill aims to remove obstacles for reverse transferring credits

CBS 19 News

Sens. Mark Warner (D-Virginia) and Mike Braun (R-Indiana) have joined John Hickenlooper (D-Colorado) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) to introduce the Reverse Transfer Efficiency Act of 2021, which aims to facilitate the “reverse transferring” of college credits.

CSCU forgiving $17M of community college student debt accumulated during the pandemic

WTNH

The debt relief will impact 18,161 current and former Connecticut community college students and a total of approximately $17 million will be forgiven. There are no conditions attached and students are not required to enroll in classes in any future semester.

CCP will pay off outstanding school bills for as many as 3,500 students using stimulus funds

Philadelphia Inquirer

The move by the Community College of Philadelphia is part of a larger effort by colleges nationally to assist students whose education may have been disrupted or negatively affected by the pandemic.

‘I have a future’: how Biden’s free community college plan could transform education

Guardian

Advocates argue the proposal would open doors to students who have historically been excluded from higher education and boost the economy.

South Dakota tech colleges seek big-budget hikes

KELO

A panel that represents South Dakota’s four public technical colleges has approved a budget request that is significantly larger over current funding levels.

Illinois college boards suggest schools require vaccination

Associated Press

Illinois Community College Board Executive Director Brian Durham said the guidance issued this week allows flexibility by community colleges as they consider local context.