AACC news & notes

Policy & advocacy

Tell Congress to enact community college priorities in the American Jobs and Families Plans

Congress will soon begin considering legislation to implement President Joe Biden’s American Jobs and American Families Plans. Community college leaders are urged to advocate in support of these priorities, which will have a great impact on students and colleges. Download a sample letter that you can email to your congressional representatives. The letter can be customized with details specific to your institution.

Upcoming Events

Save the date for FLI/FPI

AACC will hold its John E. Roueche Future Leaders Institute (FLI) and Future Presidents Institute (FPI) October 5-7 in Washington, D.C. Roueche–FLI serves mid-level community college administrators looking to advance into a senior leadership role. FPI is for senior leaders aspiring to the community college presidency.

Resources

Spotlight your college

Community College Spotlight features AACC-member colleges on the association’s website. Get your college in the spotlight.

Opportunities from other organizations

CCID hosts webinar about the FAIT Fellowship program

Community Colleges for International Development (CCID) is hosting a webinar September 8 for community college faculty and advisors about the U.S. Department of State’s Foreign Affairs Information Technology (FAIT) Fellowship program. The FAIT Fellowship is a path to a career in the Foreign Service for students in IT-related degree programs.

Remote internships available for students

The Virtual Student Federal Service is a nine-month internship program open to U.S. citizens who are high school graduates and enrolled in a higher education program. Because the program is virtual, students can be enrolled in school anywhere in the world. Apply by July 31.



EducationUSA annual conference is free and virtual

The 2021 EducationUSA Forum will be held virtually July 26-30. EducationUSA, a network of educational advising centers in more than 175 countries, is part of a global initiative by the U.S. Department of State to bring international students onto U.S. college campuses. Registration is free.

Apply for participation in an overseas faculty seminar

The Council of American Overseas Research Centers is providing fully paid faculty development seminars abroad to support internationalization at community colleges and minority-serving institutions. Apply separately by August 30 for seminars in Mexico, Senegal and India. All seminars are currently scheduled for January 2022.