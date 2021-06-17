Oregon higher ed budget bill would increase access to financial aid

East Oregonian

If passed, the bill would increase funding for programming and operations at Oregon’s public universities and community colleges over current levels.

Before Stonewall, LGBTQ history was made at Bucks County Community College — and then forgotten. Until now.

Philadelphia Inquirer

When the Pennsylvania college abruptly canceled a 1968 gay rights advocate’s talk at the school, up to 200 students protested. That history is now being celebrated.

Tesla Partners With Austin Community College to find, train future employees

BuiltInAustin.com

To find skilled employees, Tesla and Austin Community College this week announced a new 14-week manufacturing program. Students selected for Tesla’s START Manufacturing program will be hired by Tesla and paid during their training.

Tech launches collaboration to address teacher shortage in West Texas

Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

In an effort to provide a long-term solution to the teacher shortage in rural West Texas, Texas Tech’s College of Education announced Wednesday that it is establishing a partnership between school districts and post-secondary institutions to recruit and prepare educators for rural classrooms.