Reporter’s notebook

ED: Title IX protects LGBTQ+ students

Opposing legislative efforts to restrict education

The U.S. Education Department’s Office for Civil Rights on Wednesday issued a notice of interpretation explaining that it will enforce Title IX’s prohibition on discrimination on the basis of sex to include discrimination based on sexual orientation and discrimination based on gender identity.

“The Supreme Court has upheld the right for LGBTQ+ people to live and work without fear of harassment, exclusion and discrimination – and our LGBTQ+ students have the same rights and deserve the same protections,” Education Secretary Miguel Cardona said in a release.

The American Association of Community Colleges has signed a joint statement expressing opposition to legislative proposals being introduced across the country that target academic lessons, presentations and discussions of racism, and related issues in American history in schools, colleges and universities.