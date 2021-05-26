California’s community colleges move to require ethnic studies

EdSource

The Board of Governors overseeing California’s community colleges is expected to vote on the requirement this summer.

Metallica expands ‘thriving’ community college scholarship initiative

Rolling Stone

Metallica and its charitable organization, the All Within My Hands Foundation, have expanded their Metallica Scholars Initiative, which provides funding to community colleges for enhancing career and technical education programs.

Commentary: Investment in community colleges is investment in community

Mebane Enterprise

Attracting and keeping highly qualified professionals to prepare North Carolina’s future workforce continues to be a significant challenge — especially in high-demand, high-skilled areas such as nursing, technology and trades.