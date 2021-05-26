California’s community colleges move to require ethnic studies
EdSource
The Board of Governors overseeing California’s community colleges is expected to vote on the requirement this summer.
Metallica expands ‘thriving’ community college scholarship initiative
Rolling Stone
Metallica and its charitable organization, the All Within My Hands Foundation, have expanded their Metallica Scholars Initiative, which provides funding to community colleges for enhancing career and technical education programs.
Commentary: Investment in community colleges is investment in community
Mebane Enterprise
Attracting and keeping highly qualified professionals to prepare North Carolina’s future workforce continues to be a significant challenge — especially in high-demand, high-skilled areas such as nursing, technology and trades.