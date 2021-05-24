Commentary: Community colleges deserve more attention. But making them free isn’t the answer.

Washington Post

A former chair of the Council of Economic Advisers under President George W. Bush writes that lawmakers should instead offer block-grant funding so that community colleges can better prepare workers.

Bills to bar transgender athletes from sports teams get first public hearings

CBS 58

This week Wisconsin lawmakers will hold public hearings on a pair of Republican bills that would ban transgender individuals from competing on sports teams, including two-year colleges, with the gender they identify with.

Finding, training shipyard workers of tomorrow

13 News Now

When it comes to national defense and the Hampton Roads, Virginia, economy, a local college is doing its part, preparing the workers of tomorrow.

Wisconsin Indianhead Community College will become Northwood Tech

TwinCities.com

College officials decided to change the name after survey results showed “Indianhead” was not recognized correctly as a geographic region, and its abbreviation, WITC, was confusing.

Erie County Library reaches out to community college offering to sign on as partners

YourErie.com

Members of the new Erie Community College said that cooperation is the best way to success, especially with other schools and information centers. To that end, members of the Erie County Library staff reached out to the community college, offering to sign on as partners to make the community college students successful.