e-Headlines

Free community college tuition would add to labor pool, says SUNY Orange president

Mid Hudson News

President Joe Biden’s proposed American Families Plan would do much for the country’s economy by providing additional workers with specific skills. That assessment came from Orange County Community College President Kristine Young during an online forum this week with Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D-New York).

Former head of FEMA takes on new role at Indian River State College

WPTV

He’s been at the forefront of disaster preparedness on both the state and federal levels. Now, Craig Fugate is bringing his expertise to the Treasure Coast to help shape how to best teach and train for emergency situations.

Delta College partners with San Joaquin County to fund manufacturing internships

ABC 10

The idea behind the partnership and San Joaquin Delta College’s welding program is to give students the job skills they need to get in a new career while helping financially.

Will Fresno-area community colleges require vaccinations? Here’s how the fall will work

Fresno Bee

The decision of whether to require vaccinations for California community college students could differ from one college district to the next.

Community colleges, FranU join platform aimed at keeping local graduates in Baton Rouge

The Advocate

The Louisiana Community and Technical College System and FranU have joined a new recruitment platform that aims to keep local graduates in Baton Rouge.