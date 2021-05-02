e-Headlines

Portman: Pre-K, community college not ‘typically’ a government responsibility

The Hill

“I’m a big fan of what community colleges do,” Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) said Sunday, adding that legislation should focus more on skills training or trade schools, rather than community colleges.

Commentary: Free community college? A few words of caution

The Hill

An alternative: Make community colleges free only to those from families with lower-to-middle incomes, and make sure that some resources are directed towards expanding teaching capacity, especially for fields like nursing, writes a Georgetown University professor and Brookings fellow.

MSUB Business College launches 2+2 programs with community colleges in the region

Billings Gazette

Students starting their careers in business at community colleges throughout the region will now have an easier time finishing their education at Montana State University Billings.

A Virginia college’s racing program gets Radical new partner

Martinsville Bulletin

A sportscar manufacturer will be moving into Patrick Henry Community College facilities, a partnership PHCC officials believe will be a big benefit for students in the college’s motorsports program.

‘Jewel of the college’: Spokane Falls Community College ‘excited’ for new fine arts, photography facility

Spokesman-Review

The Washington college’s new 60,000-square-foot fine and applied arts facility will have classrooms, labs, offices, exhibition space, studios, dark rooms and specialty storage areas, as well as an art gallery and photo gallery in the lobby.

Get a first look at Austin Community College’s newly renovated Rio Grande campus

Austin360

The historic Rio Grande campus of Austin Community College — once Austin High School and, before that, Allan Junior High School — has been thoroughly transformed with an eye to the future of learning in this city.