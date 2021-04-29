Funding roundup

Arkansas

Cox Communications recently gifted $25,000 to the NorthWest Arkansas Community College (NWACC) Foundation in support of the foundation’s NWACC NOW! capital campaign that raises funds for the college’s new facility in Washington County.

The goal of the campaign is to raise $12 million for a new 38,000-square-foot facility. It has raised $7 million so far.

NWACC-Washington County opened to students in January 2020 and offers courses in general education, nursing, health information management and emergency medical response. It houses NWACC’s high school relations office and holds a number of student services, such as admissions and financial aid assistance, academic advising, academic support services, transfer services and more.

Colorado

With $1.7 million in additional funding from the federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, Front Range Community College (FRCC) can provide more support for summer semester students affected by the pandemic.

Students registered for summer classes can apply for an educational impact grant of up to $1,500.

“We know that the pandemic has had a significant impact on many of our students,” said FRCC President Andy Dorsey. “We’re very glad to be able to link students to this assistance, which could completely pay for summer tuition for many of them.”

Iowa

Iowa Lakes Community College will use a $246,720 grant to pilot a Career Ready! Summer Youth Internship Program, which will address the disconnect between high school students and employment opportunities in the region. The grant comes from the Future Ready Iowa Summer Youth Internship Pilot Program.

Iowa Lakes will partner with more than 20 businesses throughout the college district to provide a minimum of 60 high school students for work through hands-on experience in high-demand jobs.

The college also received a $50,000 grant from the Future Ready Iowa Employer Innovation Fund with matching dollars committed by the Iowa Lakes Community College Foundation. The funds will help a minimum of 20 individuals complete a four-week, career-focused program in either human resources or accounting.

New Jersey

A $500,000 donation to Raritan Valley Community College (RVCC) will support the college’s Center for Environmental Studies, Galileo Scholarships, Authentic Engineering Experience and other RVCC initiatives.

The gift from Jim and Jill Gibson of Basking Ridge will sustain student involvement in seven critical environmental areas of concern, including forest ecology, coastal conservation, water quality research and campus sustainability, as well as interdisciplinary campus collaborations in workforce development and environmental justice.

“Our support of Raritan Valley stems from the great work they are doing, including research in several areas of critical importance, as well as their commitment to enriching the student experience,” said Jim Gibson. “We’re lucky to have such a worthy college in our home community.”

The Gibsons’ gift will be spread across five years and will help ensure the financial stability of the Center for Environmental Studies — which is the only such center at a New Jersey community college.

“This support will allow us to continue to employ student interns year-round on a wide variety of environmental projects,” said center co-director Emilie Stander. “It will help kickstart their careers as environmental professionals, as well as provide valuable technical assistance and service to local communities and environmental organizations.”

With the gift, the Gibsons are now the largest single donors to RVCC. In 2016, the couple provided a commitment to support STEM education programs and innovation in science, technology and research.

Pennsylvania

Northampton Community College’s Emerging Technology Applications Center (ETAC) has received a $100,000 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP). ETAC will use the grant funding to help agricultural producers and rural small businesses across Pennsylvania receive energy assessments to reduce their energy costs.

“For 30 years, ETAC has been partnering with Pennsylvania businesses to help them reduce operating costs while lowering emissions,” said John Barkanic, head of ETAC. “Combined, agriculture and small business represent a vital and significant contribution to a robust Pennsylvania economy. This USDA grant will help us provide farms and rural small businesses the tools they need to transition to a more sustainable and profitable operation.”