e-Headlines

The Biden plan for free community college has a big challenge

New York Times (subscription required)

A federal solution has to account for states that vary widely in how much they charge for tuition.

Biden’s free community college plan could steer more students to Wisconsin tech colleges

Wisconsin State Journal

Wisconsin college leaders will take a close look in the coming weeks at President Joe Biden’s plan for a free community college program, which could influence already precarious enrollment patterns at schools struggling to fill seats.

How free community college could affect Bay Area students

Fox 13

Some experts say the price tag for the country is too high, but those who attend community college, or who would like to, say it would be a game-changer.

Nebraska officials awaiting more details on Biden’s plan for free community college

Kearney Hub

The state’s coordinating commission estimated the state would need to appropriate between $15.5 million and $17.6 million as a match to the federal government’s contribution, depending on how part-time and dual credit students were counted.

Jill Biden leading the way on community college tuition coverage, Biden says

Politico

First lady Jill Biden will lead the way on new education proposals, such as free community college tuition for two years.

Arizona lawmakers OK bill to allow 4-year community-college degrees

Tuscon.com

On a 24-6 vote, the state Senate this week gave final approval to legislation setting out conditions for these traditional two-year and certificate institutions to start offering baccalaureate degrees. The House already approved it.

Heartland Community College developing EV Training Academy

Govtech.com

With help from a state grant and private funding, Heartland Community College in Normal, Illinois, is planning a new training school while electric vehicle maker Rivian readies for production in the city.