Reporter’s notebook

Glamour recognizes women at community colleges

For more than 60 years, Glamour magazine has recognized outstanding college women for their crucial contributions to various fields – including science, medicine, media, sports and community service – with its annual College Women of the Year Awards. Past honorees range from 1961 Barnard College sophomore Martha Stewart, to 2018 Harvard sophomore and prodigious poet Amanda Gorman.

This year, Glamour will look to the nation’s community colleges to fill its College Women of the Year issue. The American Association of Community Colleges is proud to partner with Glamour to showcase community college women in the annual edition. The magazine noted that community colleges “are undeniably vital but don’t always get the shine they deserve.”

Anyone can nominate a community college woman to be one of Glamour’s College Women of the Year.

On Capitol Hill today

Wednesday will be another busy day on Capitol Hill for issues pertaining to community colleges.

First, Mark Mitsui, president of Portland Community College (Oregon), testifies before the House Education and Labor Committee in a hearing that looks at investments to improve schools, create jobs, and strengthen families and the economy. Also, U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh will outline the Biden administration’s fiscal year 2022 budget proposal, which includes workforce development programs, before House appropriators.

Meanwhile, President Joe Biden may release ahead of his first address to Congress details about his free community college proposal, which is expected to be part of his American Family Plan.