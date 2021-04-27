e-Headlines

Joe Biden has been pitching free community college since the Obama administration — can he now make it a reality?

MarketWatch

Supporters of free college are bullish on the proposal’s chances of success, but obstacles remain.

Joe Biden wants to make community college free. Can progressives push him further?

HuffPost

Making community college tuition-free has “no political downside.” Free four-year degrees are a tougher political sell.

Your cheat sheet for Biden’s free community college plan

Politico

“Free community college or reduced tuition is really about removing barriers to educational attainment,” says Martha Parham, senior vice president public relations for the American Association of Community Colleges.

Community colleges hope to bring students back to campus this fall

Chicago Sun-Times

Although no Illinois community colleges have implemented vaccination requirements so far, they are actively encouraging students, faculty and staff to get shots.

Commentary: What, exactly, is infrastructure?

Medium

The postsecondary education system, as well as apprenticeships, would play a major role in preparing workers to perform infrastructure jobs over the next decade.

Commentary: Your next great hire is graduating from a community college

EdSurge

Corporate recruiters return to the same universities year after year and still fall short of their hiring goals. They may be looking in the wrong places.

A robot’s patrolling Pima Community College

KGUN 9

The police department of the Arizona college has a robot watching its downtown campus.

Students From China, Iran, Brazil and South Africa to be allowed into U.S. this fall

Wall Street Journal (subscription required)

Foreign students from China, Brazil, Iran and South Africa will be exempt from the remaining travel bans imposed during the coronavirus pandemic, opening up the possibility of a significant rebound in international-student enrollment at U.S. schools this fall.