Funding roundup

Oregon’s Clackamas Community College (CCC) has received a historic $5 million gift from long-time career and technical education (CTE) advocates Terry and Cheryl Holden.

The Holdens’ donation of cash and estate gifts will benefit CCC students, veterans and CTE programs, according to the college. To acknowledge the gift, CCC will rename its tech center the Holden Industrial Technology Center.

The gift will help establish a capital projects fund that will focus on capital improvement projects and CTE initiatives. It also will provide scholarships for students in CTE programs and benefit veterans at the college.

The Holdens have a long history and connection with CCC and the surrounding community. When Terry Holden graduated from high school, he received a scholarship, which made college accessible.

“Until then, I was still undecided in which direction I should follow,” he said. “A generous scholarship gave me a clear path and made my decision easy.”

Because that gift changed his life, he believes in paying it forward. In 2016, he established the CCC Holden Scholarship Promise. To date, it has helped 40 students.

“The Holdens have supported many worthy causes, but career technical education has always been at the top of their list,” said CCC President Tim Cook. “Their affinity for affordable education and their deep love of their hometowns makes this gift to the college especially meaningful. Students for many years to come will benefit from their generosity.”

California

More students will have access to chemistry and biochemistry programs at Riverside City College (RCC) thanks to a nearly $1 million grant from the National Science Foundation’s (NSF) Scholarships in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (S-STEM).

The grant supports RCC’s Accelerating Chemistry Engagement & Success (ACES) program, which recruits and retains underrepresented students.

RCC plans to recruit 40 academically talented, low-income students into chemistry and biochemistry studies. Each student will receive a $7,500 scholarship per year for two years and a paid summer internship through a partnership with University of California, Riverside’s College of Engineering Center for Environmental Research & Technology (CE-CERT). With innovative interventions, RCC aims to significantly increase the retention and academic performance, and dramatically reduce time to transfer into baccalaureate programs in chemistry and biochemistry.

“RCC is committed to economic and racial justice in our communities,” said President Gregory Anderson. “This grant will help the college provide more opportunity and release the potential of students from underserved communities.”

RCC’s Accelerating Chemistry Engagement & Success (ACES) program received nearly $1 million in funding from NSF. (Photo: RCC)

Florida

Tallahassee Community College (TCC) will use a $100,000 Perkins grant to establish an entrepreneurship academy for the Gadsden County School District. The academy will advance career and technical education through entrepreneurship education and training.

The funding will help certify 10 teachers as facilitators of entrepreneurship curriculum and support two cohorts of student entrepreneurs. It also will help to create or grow two student-led businesses – a café and digital print shop – and establish a speaker series for students.

In addition, the Figgers Foundation has committed to financially invest in each of the student-run businesses. Foundation Chair Freddie Figgers will participate as an entrepreneurship lecturer and mentor.

“Our partnership with Tallahassee Community College and the Gadsden County School District will help students succeed as they develop the skills and acumen to be entrepreneurs and future business leaders,” said Carolyn Newman, executive director of the Figgers Foundation. “It’s our mission to create opportunities for young people through education and mentoring.”

The Perkins grant is part of the Florida Department of Education’s Entrepreneurial Education and Training program.

Kentucky

A Mack truck has found a home at Bluegrass Community and Technical College’s (BCTC’s) diesel technology program. Worldwide Equipment donated the 1998 truck for hands-on training.

The diesel technology program, which began in 2019 in partnership with the Jessamine County School District, is creating the next generation of diesel technicians by giving students experience with diagnosing, testing and repairing medium and heavy trucks.

“Our company has 21 dealerships in 7 states, and the hardest position to hire is diesel technicians,” said Worldwide Equipment Division Manager Jim Dotson. “If our donation can help BCTC turn out technicians we can hire, it’s a win-win.”

Worldwide Equipment donated a Mack truck to BCTC’s diesel technology program. (Photo: BCTC)

Maryland

With a $27,000 anonymous donation, Hagerstown Community College’s foundation will establish the Equilibrium Scholarship for Minority Women. The annual endowed scholarship will assist minority female students who meet certain criteria.

“Education is one way that people can advance and live their life to their full potential,” the anonymous donor said. “This scholarship is our way of trying to help level the field, creating equilibrium, so that everyone has the same opportunities, particularly educational opportunities.”