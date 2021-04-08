e-Headlines

Can colleges require Covid-19 vaccines?

New York Times

Most U.S. colleges and universities already require on-campus students to show proof of vaccines for illnesses, like bacterial meningitis, that can spread rapidly in close quarters. But Covid-19 is a much more complicated story.

Poll: Nearly half of parents don’t want their kids to go straight to a four-year college

Hechinger Report

Fewer American parents are dreaming of sending their kids off to a four-year college immediately after they graduate from high school, signaling both a deepening political divide over the value of higher education and a shift in public sentiment toward career training.

Why expanded student supports can improve community college outcomes and boost skill attainment

Brookings (blog)

Expanded student supports might be the key to improving student outcomes at community colleges, but many community colleges are resource-constrained and unable to offer such comprehensive student supports.

CARES Act money disproportionately awarded to small schools in the Carolinas

WCNC

Federal records show a Chinese school of medicine, religious colleges and a school of cosmetology received the most per student while community colleges collected the least.

Legislation would create community college bachelor’s degree for child care

Center Square

There is a push to allow Illinois community colleges to offer a bachelor’s degree program for child care.

Missouri Senate Education Committee chair wants community colleges to get more core funding

KTNN

Missouri State Senator Cindy O’Laughlin says she would like the state’s community colleges to get an increase in core funding from the state.