e-Headlines

Health educators warn that Mississippi has a shortage of nursing educators in community colleges
Mississippi Public Broadcasting
Mississippi has a shortage of nurses, but hospital leaders say there is also a shortage of nursing educators at community colleges. A new grant will help address the education shortage, funding the next generation of nursing educators.

Mott Community College, MSU partner to form early-admission program for medical students
mLive
Mott Community College pre-med students may no longer have to worry about getting into highly competitive medical schools anymore thanks to a new partnership with Michigan State University’s College of Human Medicine.

San Mateo County gives $2M to community college district to expand student supports
Daily Journal
Daniela Sanchez-Sevilla credited a program offering local community college students free tuition and additional educational support with putting her on the path to be the first person in her family to attend a four-year university.

Connecting community college students to SNAP
Center for Law and Social Policy
A new policy report highlights additional options states have to expand SNAP access to students with low incomes, well beyond the temporary student provisions in the recent Covid relief bill.

