AACC news & notes

Upcoming events

Don’t delay: Register for AACC Digital

AACC Digital starts soon. We’ll officially kick-off on May 6, but you can sneak in some early professional development with workshops on May 5. There are dozens of exciting, informative sessions scheduled, as well as great keynote speakers: American Ferrera, Aaron Rodgers and Misty Copeland. You can view the whole schedule online now. Don’t miss out on this month-long learning opportunity — register now!

Resources

Spotlight your college

Community College Spotlight features AACC-member colleges on the association’s website. Get your college in the spotlight.



AACC/ACCT webinar on implementation of federal pandemic funding bills

Institutional leaders joined AACC and the Association of Community College Trustees staff on April 6 to outline strategies to help colleges maximize the impact of federal CARES, CRRSAA and American Rescue Plan funds. Missed the webinar? Watch it here.



Check out the latest Community College Journal

The April/May issue of Community College Journal is now available online. Featured topics are infusing equity into campus operations, using strategic marketing to boost enrollment and a look at how colleges and states work together to implement workforce grants.

Opportunities from other organizations

New NEH funding

The National Endowment for the Humanities (NEH) has new funding opportunities to rapidly distribute American Rescue Plan (ARP) Act funding. American Rescue Plan: Humanities Organizations emergency relief grants provide up to $500,000 to cultural organizations and educational institutions to support humanities projects across the fields of education, preservation and access, public programming, digital humanities, and scholarly research. Relief funding may be used for activities that emphasize retaining or hiring humanities staff at cultural organizations across the country. Applicants may propose new humanities projects or focus on sustaining core humanities programs and activities. Deadline to apply: May 14.

Participate in IIE’s Covid Snapshot Survey

The Institute of International Education invites U.S. higher education institutions to take part in the next survey of its Covid-19 Snapshot Series. This survey will focus on the effects of Covid on international students in the United States, U.S. students studying abroad and plans for the 2021-2022 academic year. The survey closes on April 30. Download findings from previous reports in the series here.