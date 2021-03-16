e-Headlines

Commentary: Fast facts, and a challenge

Inside Higher Ed

AACC puts out a list of “fast facts about community colleges” annually. It’s well worth the read.

Yo-Yo Ma performs at Berkshire Community College vaccine clinic

Associated Press

Newly vaccinated Massachusetts residents were treated to a mini concert over the weekend when famed cellist Yo-Yo Ma brought out his instrument after getting his second coronavirus shot.

Commentary: Two-year technical colleges ready to train post-pandemic workforce

Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Georgians need generational stimulus that education provides.

Fairmont State-Pierpont CTC reunification bill advancing despite opposition

WV Metro News

The bill that would rename and make Pierpont Community and Technical College a division of Fairmont State University is now before the House of Delegates Finance Committee after approval in the House Education Committee last week.

30 adult learners will become certified CNAs at MassBay — for free, thanks to state grant

MetroWest Daily News

Since the onset of the pandemic, the focus has shifted to include adult learners who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and need training to reskill or upskill for jobs in high-demand industry sectors.