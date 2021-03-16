AACC news & notes

Upcoming events

AACC Digital is coming

AACC Digital includes on-demand and live deep-dive workshops, bite-sized 30-minute sessions, and discussion rooms so you can talk with colleagues, new product showcases and more. There are three exciting keynote speakers: Aaron Rodgers, America Ferrera and Misty Copeland. Join the American Association of Community Colleges each Thursday in May for AACC Digital. Workshops are an additional product in the registration form that will be provided each Wednesday.

Programs & initiatives

Spread the word about CCIC

AACC, in partnership with the National Science Foundation, has launched the Community College Innovation Challenge (CCIC). This national competition encourages community college student teams, working with a supportive faculty or administrator mentor, to use science, technology, engineering and math to innovate solutions to real-world problems. Team submissions are due by April 20.

Resources

Spotlight your college

Community College Spotlight features AACC-member colleges on the association’s website. Get your college in the spotlight.

Opportunities from other organizations

Webinar on advancing equity in dual enrollment

The National Alliance of Community & Technical Colleges and Greenville Technical College are hosting a free webinar on March 25. Davis Jenkins of the Community College Research Center will speak on the five principles to advance equity in high-quality dual enrollment.

Help advance equity in CTE

The CTE CoLab has an opportunity for up to 15 public community and technical colleges to join a College Community of Practice to advance their work scaling or enhancing equity-centered approaches to online teaching and learning through a focus on a selected credit-bearing career and technical education program. Selected college programs will receive funding, coaching and technical assistance. Apply by April 2.

Higher Ed Immigration Portal is live

The Presidents’ Alliance for Higher Education and Immigration has created a Higher Ed Immigration Portal. It’s a one-stop digital resource highlighting federal and state data, policies, research and best practices supporting immigrant, refugee and international students, including DACA recipients and undocumented students.

Provide input on science education

The National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine is convening a committee to develop a Call to Action for Science Education. The committee wants input on the biggest challenges facing science education. The information will help to provide recommendations for state and national policymakers and education leaders to support equitable, productive pathways for all students to thrive and have opportunities to pursue careers in science and related STEM fields.