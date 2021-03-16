Finalists for AACC’s 2021 Awards of Excellence

The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) has announced the finalists for its 2021 Awards of Excellence, which recognize exceptional work among the nation’s two-year colleges.

AACC will announce the winners on May 27 during AACC Digital, which AACC is hosting this year instead of the in-person AACC annual convention due to the pandemic. AACC Digital will be held every Thursday in May and comprise brief sessions, workshops, keynotes and more. (Register today.)

This year’s Awards of Excellence categories and finalists are:

Advancing Diversity

Joliet Junior College (Illinois)

Judy Mitchell, president

North Seattle College

Chemene Crawford, interim president

Rockland Community College (New York)

Michael A. Baston, president

Exemplary Board/CEO Relationship

Amarillo College (Texas)

Russell Lowery-Hart, president

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Mary S. Graham, president

Warren County Community College (New Jersey)

Will Austin, president

Faculty Innovation

Richard Johnson, professor/director, Office of International Education

William Rainey Harper College (Illinois)

Essix Miskel, process operations technology instructor

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Andrew Morrison, professor of natural sciences

Joliet Junior College (Illinois)

Outstanding College/Corporate Partnership

College of DuPage (Illinois) for Innovation DuPage

Howard Community College (Maryland) and AT&T

Lone Star College – University Park (Texas) and Noble Energy

Owens Community College (Ohio) and Ohio FAME

Rockland Community College (New York) and Flik Hospitality Group International

Community College Safety Planning and Leadership

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College

Mary S. Graham, president

Rockland Community College (New York)

Michael A. Baston, president

Tulsa Community College (Oklahoma)

Leigh Goodson, president