Finalists for AACC’s 2021 Awards of Excellence

The American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) has announced the finalists for its 2021 Awards of Excellence, which recognize exceptional work among the nation’s two-year colleges.
AACC will announce the winners on May 27 during AACC Digital, which AACC is hosting this year instead of the in-person AACC annual convention due to the pandemic. AACC Digital will be held every Thursday in May and comprise brief sessions, workshops, keynotes and more. (Register today.)
This year’s Awards of Excellence categories and finalists are:
Advancing Diversity
Joliet Junior College (Illinois)
Judy Mitchell, president
North Seattle College
Chemene Crawford, interim president
Rockland Community College (New York)
Michael A. Baston, president
Exemplary Board/CEO Relationship
Amarillo College (Texas)
Russell Lowery-Hart, president
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
Mary S. Graham, president
Warren County Community College (New Jersey)
Will Austin, president
Faculty Innovation
Richard Johnson, professor/director, Office of International Education
William Rainey Harper College (Illinois)
Essix Miskel, process operations technology instructor
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
Andrew Morrison, professor of natural sciences
Joliet Junior College (Illinois)
Outstanding College/Corporate Partnership
College of DuPage (Illinois) for Innovation DuPage
Howard Community College (Maryland) and AT&T
Lone Star College – University Park (Texas) and Noble Energy
Owens Community College (Ohio) and Ohio FAME
Rockland Community College (New York) and Flik Hospitality Group International
Community College Safety Planning and Leadership
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
Mary S. Graham, president
Rockland Community College (New York)
Michael A. Baston, president
Tulsa Community College (Oklahoma)
Leigh Goodson, president