e-Headlines

Commentary: Aligning policy with principle: NASFAA’s take on student debt forgiveness

NASFAA blog

On the surface, forgiving student debt seems like a no-brainer, but to make it effective, there’s more we need to consider, writes Justin Draeger, president of the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators.

Demand for mechanics soars at Hillsborough Community College

WFTS

The program manager for the automotive tech class at the Tampa two-year college says he can’t produce enough students to keep up with demand.

Cuyahoga Community College, RTA link up on job training hub

Crain’s Cleveland Business

Cuyahoga Community College and the Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority are teaming up on a new job training hub initiative. The focus is on helping RTA find new employees, upskill its current workforce and boost its leadership ranks.

Flint mayor, state rep promote free community college program for Michigan residents

mLive

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley and state Rep. Cynthia Neeley took part in a Zoom press conference Monday to promote a new program that provides free community college tuition to eligible Michiganders.

How the pandemic hurt Louisiana community college enrollment, even as 4-year schools grew

The Advocates

Echoing national trends, enrollment at Louisiana’s community and technical colleges fell by as much as 28% and 11 of 12 schools showed declines, officials said Monday. The chief culprit for the dive is the coronavirus pandemic.