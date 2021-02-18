Reporter’s notebook

Bill would create training grants for maritime industry

Bill would create training grants for maritime industry

Rep. Sylvia Garcia (D-Texas) has introduced a bipartisan bill to create a grant program for community and technical colleges offering exceptional training programs for maritime industry professions.

H.R. 987, which would authorize $200 million to fund the grant program, aims to address an expected shortage of maritime industry workers, Garcia said in a press release.

“This is needed now more than ever given the effects of the pandemic on our economy,” added Rep. Don Young (R-Alaska), who co-introduced the bill. “Our community colleges have long been an excellent resource for career training and development, and they can play an important role in equipping future mariners with the skills they need to be successful.”

The bill has been referred to the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

Inclement weather closes campuses

An arctic front making its way across the country is closing many community college campuses and other higher education institutions.

From Utah to Alabama to Maryland, power outages, extreme cold and hazardous driving conditions are prompting the closures. Dallas College and San Jacinto College in Texas have closed all locations and canceled classes through Sunday. Northeast Mississippi Community College campuses will be closed for the rest of the week.

College of Southern Maryland announced its campuses will be closed Thursday, though all online classes and online services will be held and open as scheduled. Meanwhile, Northern Virginia Community College (NOVA) is closing all campuses and classes on Thursday in anticipation of the coming cold, snow and ice.

“That’s right, #NOVANighthawks, it’s a #SnowDay!” NOVA President Ann Kress posted on Twitter Wednesday evening.