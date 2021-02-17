e-Headlines

NU, state colleges make the case for more state funding

Lincoln Journal Star

Community colleges in Nebraska are seeking $1 million more to help provide financial aid for high school students enrolled in dual-credit courses.

Commentary: Free community college requires new paths to four-year institutions

The Hill

By opening their doors to community college transfer students, private colleges can help improve their odds of earning a bachelor’s degree.

Commentary: Hospitals need more nurses; Illinois community colleges can help

Rockford Register Star

In Illinois, nursing positions remain the second most posted occupation behind commercial truck drivers.

In Arizona, some immigrants would get lower tuition in proposed plan

Associated Press

Voters would be asked to allow Arizona residents enrolled in a federal program for young people illegally brought to the United States as children to qualify for in-state tuition at community colleges and state universities under a proposal approved by a state Senate committee.

North Carolina community colleges prove vital to Covid-19 vaccine distribution

EdNC

Health departments across the state have been relying on community colleges’ facilities, faculty and students to run vaccination clinics.