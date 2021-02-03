e-Headlines

Michigan residents over 25 without degrees can now apply for tuition-free community college, skills training

mLive

The Michigan Reconnect program is being funded initially by a $30 million appropriation in the state budget that had bipartisan backing from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Republican-majority legislature.

Community colleges and their students were already vulnerable. Then the pandemic hit

MarketWatch

Community college leaders and policymakers worry the obstacles the pandemic has created to finishing school are having a particularly large impact on communities devastated most by Covid.

Community college trustees offer ideas to fund schools

Wyoming Tribune

Community college trustees in Wyoming have a few ideas for lawmakers looking to balance the state’s budget this year.

Commentary: LV community colleges will be key to post-pandemic regional success

Express-Times

The Lehigh Valley in Pennsylvania has an often overlooked and somewhat unheralded secret weapon to combat unemployment, raise the standard of living and help those at greatest risk to thrive during these challenging times: community colleges.