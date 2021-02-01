e-Headlines

Collins, Young introduce bipartisan Gateway to Careers Act

Ripon Advance

Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Todd Young (R-Indiana) have introduced bipartisan legislation to establish a federal career pathway grant program that would support a stronger American workforce.

State universities, community colleges expect more budget cuts

WSIL

llinois is $3.9 billion in the hole, and state universities and community colleges are facing cuts of up to 6.5%. The change would likely mean downsizing staff and programming.

Amazon teaming with Wake Tech to offer robotics training, jobs with e-commerce giant

Raleigh News & Observer

Wake Technical Community College said it will become one of just a handful of institutions to offer a new robotics apprenticeship with e-commerce giant Amazon.

Institutions question which costs can be covered with HEERF II funds

NASFAA blog

There are questions about how HEERF II dollars can be spent on spring 2021 student account charges, and there also are questions about how remaining CARES Act HEERF dollars can be spent.

The economy is getting even worse for Americans with a high school diploma or less education

Washington Post

While unemployment has risen for all types of workers, jobs have recovered slowly but steadily for Americans with some college education, according to U.S. Labor Department data. That was true for lower-education workers too, until winter struck.