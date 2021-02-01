Funding roundup

El Paso Community College (EPCC) will use a $1.5 million grant to help Texans get back to work. The funding will go toward degree and certificate programs that provide the skills needed for high-demand jobs. The grant also provides up to $2,500 for tuition and fees to students who were near graduation and had to pause their studies because of the pandemic.

The grant from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board uses funding from the Governor’s Emergency Educational Relief (GEER) fund, which is part of the federal CARES Act.

“Locally we have been facing exceptional difficulties as a result of Covid-19. One of those challenges has been the economic impact our region,” said EPCC President William Serrata. “This grant and the resulting training that will be provided for our students is a great example of the many ways EPCC is supporting our economic recovery.”

Arkansas

Arkansas State University-Newport (ASUN) has received three Regional Workforce Grants through the Arkansas Department of Higher Education. The grants total $518,000.

ASUN’s nursing program will use a $297,000 grant to expand simulation experiences. With a $140,000 grant, computer networking technology will purchase new equipment. And the commercial driver training program can add a heavy truck, trailer and supplies thanks to an $81,000 grant.

Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis has announced a new round of Response, Innovation, and Student Equity (RISE) Fund grantees, with two community colleges among them. RISE grants support innovative practices that address the learning challenges exacerbated by Covid.

Northeastern Junior College received more than $1.9 million to help remove barriers for non-traditional students. The college plans to expand Spanish-language programs, outreach and adult basic education, and career programs in nursing and solar energy.

Pueblo Community College (PCC) will use its $2 million grant to develop an innovative approach to distance learning for low-income people in rural areas of the state. PCC will lead a consortium of Hispanic-serving institutions that will engage in course-sharing and training instructors in online teaching practices.

Illinois

Former Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel started the Star Scholarship at City Colleges of Chicago in 2015. Now, he’s infusing the scholarship program with a $100,000 donation. The scholarship aims to help low-income Chicago Public Schools graduates to go to college without taking on massive student debt.

The new donation will help students in the Star Scholarship program who transfer to a four-year university.

Emanuel pledged to continue contributing each year.

Michigan

Grand Rapids Community College (GRCC) can enhance and expand its services to veterans using a $450,000 from the U.S. Education Department. The college will create a Center of Excellence for Veteran Student Success to connect students with resources they need to advance their education.

“Our college is proud of our West Michigan veterans, and while we have a history of being a veteran-friendly campus, we want to raise the bar,” said GRCC President Bill Pink. “Like many of our students, veterans often attend college part time while juggling home and work responsibilities. We’re focused on making sure these students have academic support and relevant assistance in tapping into the benefits they are entitled to.”

GRCC will add new space to a renovated building, with a coordinator to oversee the program and three peer mentors. The project also will help the college expand its partnerships with state and local veterans’ agencies that will help students access benefits and support in the community.

North Carolina

Carteret Community College’s new career center got a boost with a $10,000 donation from Parker Buick GMC. The center is set to open this week.

Oregon

A consortium of nine Oregon community colleges received a $5 million Strengthening Community College Training Grant from the U.S. Department of Labor. The funding will help expand access to cybersecurity and advanced manufacturing workforce training opportunities statewide.

The consortium has several workforce development system and employer partners, including the Oregon Workforce Partnership and Amazon Web Services.

“We know cybersecurity and advanced manufacturing is predicted to be an area of growth and need that will provide a number of well-paid and rewarding jobs. We are excited to work with our community college, workforce and business partners as we expand access to these educational offerings for those who are eager to enter or re-enter the workforce with timely skills that will be in demand,” said Mt. Hood Community College (MHCC) President Lisa Skari.

MHCC is the lead institution on the grant. Other consortium colleges are:

South Carolina

With a $1 million grant from the Truist Foundation, plans are in motion for Trident Technical College’s new Truist Transportation and Logistics Center.

The transportation center is a major component of the college’s multiphase plan to renovate the aging campus. With the grant, college funds, $1 million provided by Berkeley County and a private donation of $100,000, Trident Tech can move forward on the initial phase of the renovation project and offer commercial driver’s license training on the campus this fall.

The full campus renovation will cost about $32 million.