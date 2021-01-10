e-Headlines

5 ways Virginia can put people back to work and transform higher education

Virginia Business

Common-sense policy reforms and investments in community colleges will support economic recovery efforts.

Student loan forgiveness: Biden to continue freeze of payments, ask Congress to erase debt

USA Today

Biden officials also said Friday they would encourage Congress to pass legislation to erase $10,000 in federal student loan debt per person.

Newsom proposes increased funding to California’s colleges and universities to mitigate Covid-19 impact

Ed Source

California’s public colleges and universities would receive additional investment under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s 2021-22 budget proposal in an attempt to keep tuition at current levels, provide students with emergency financial aid and support for basic needs like housing and food, accelerate transition between two- and four-year institutions, and improve pathways to jobs.

Naval community college kicks off pilot program this month with 600 students

USNI News

The United States Naval Community College will begin serving its first class of about 600 students, under a pilot program running from January through June.

Program helps Nebraska high school students struggling with math prepare for college

Omaha World-Herald

All six of Nebraska’s community colleges are involved in the effort, called the Nebraska Math Readiness Project.

Oregon’s colleges to get $224 million in Covid-19 relief money, but not enough to close gaps

Register-Guard

Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission estimates $224 million will come to the state from the Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, including $97 million for community colleges.

Clark State partners with northwest Ohio college to provide contact tracer training

Springfield News-Sun

Clark State College has partnered with Terra State Community College to provide and extend contact tracer training in northwest Ohio.