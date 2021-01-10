Newsmakers

CEO on the move

Kathleen Plinske has been promoted to serve as the fifth president of Valencia College in Florida, effective this spring. She currently is executive vice president and provost of Valencia College, as well as the campus president of the Osceola, Lake Nona and Poinciana campuses. Previously, Plinske was president of Valencia’s Osceola Campus, oversaw construction of the college’s Lake Nona Campus in 2012 and was instrumental in mobilizing community and legislative support for the Poinciana Campus, which opened in 2017.

Appointments

Amy Brandt is the new dean of health sciences and culinary arts at Holyoke Community College in Massachusetts. She most recently was associate vice president and dean of health sciences at Broome Community College in New York.

Tiffany Evans is now vice president of academic affairs at the Colby Community College in Kansas. She previously was special assistant to the system chancellor in the Kentucky Community and Technical College System.

Stephen Kibui has returned to Rio Hondo College (RHC) in California, this time as its new vice president of finance and business. He briefly left the college to serve as vice president of administrative services at Compton College. Previously, he was director of accounting at RHC.

At Miami Dade College in Florida, Malou Harrison is now provost and Fermin Vazquez will serve as interim president of the college’s North Campus. Harrison previously was president of the campus, and Vazquez was its senior director of campus administration of the North and Wolfson campuses.

Milwaukee Area Technical College has appointed Naydeen Gonzalez-De Jesus as executive vice president of student success and Laquitha “Elle” Bonds as vice president of human resources. Gonzalez-De Jesus most recently was the public diplomacy officer for the U.S. Embassy in Argentina, and previously served in several leadership positions at community colleges in New Jersey. Bonds previously served for nine years as director of talent operations at Waukesha County Technical College in Wisconsin.