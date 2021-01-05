e-Headlines

Two North Carolina community colleges merge textile, manufacturing centers

Gaston Gazette

Gaston College and Catawba Valley Community College recently announced a merger between the schools’ textile and manufacturing operations with hopes of developing a regional advanced manufacturing workforce.

Silfex partners with Clark State to address labor needs

Springfield News-Sun

A high-tech manufacturing firm with a facility in Springfield, Ohio, has partnered with Clark State Community College to develop a pilot program that aims to give participants the skills needed for advanced manufacturing.

Capitol Community College developing curriculum around first Black church in Hartford with NEH grant

Hartford Courant

Capitol Community College recently received a $149,426 grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities to develop a curriculum, exhibit and lecture series about the history of the Talcott Street Church, the first Black house of worship in Hartford, Connecticut.