e-Headlines

Commentary: Community colleges need their own assistant secretary in Biden’s administration

The Hill

If President-elect Joe Biden is serious about acting on his promise to open the doors of our nation’s community colleges to working families most impacted by the current recession, then he needs to nominate an experienced community college leader to champion that effort.

For community colleges, Covid ‘changed the way we do work’

Norfolk Daily News

Recruitment looks different these days for Southeast Community College and Central Community College. Campus tours have started up again in full force, but permanent changes also have been made.

Community college philanthropy experiences shift amid pandemic

Roanoke Times

Community colleges are not usually the target of alumni donations, but the pandemic has shifted the typical donor pool.

Commentary: Donating to community colleges changes lives

Detroit News

Despite community colleges offering broader opportunities, they are still frequently overlooked when it comes to philanthropy.

Commentary: The best way to forgive student debt is to focus on those who need it most

Washington Post

Universal debt forgiveness would help high earners more than anyone else.

Covid relief bill offers help to Oregon colleges and universities

Oregon Public Broadcasting

Additional funding from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act is especially important for Oregon community colleges, which have seen a roughly 23% decrease in enrollment since last year, according to data from Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission.

Students learning bluegrass music from legend Bobby Osborne in Kentucky program

Lexington Herald-Leader

In the Eastern Kentucky hometown of bluegrass music legend Bobby Osborne, students at the Kentucky School of Bluegrass and Traditional Music are learning how to pluck the mandolin and belt out high lead vocals from the bluegrass great.

Heartland Community College robotics program starts in January

Herald & Review

A robotics operator microcertficate, to be offered this month, is the latest work-ready program added by the Illinois college.

Davidson County Community College changes name

Dispatch

Davidson County Community College is starting off the new year with a new name. In an effort to more accurately signify the fact that the North Carolina school serves two counties, the institution became Davidson Davie Community College on January 1.