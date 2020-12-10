Newsmakers

CEOs on the move

Johnny M. Moore is the next chancellor of Arkansas State University-Newport, effective February 8. He returns home to Arkansas after serving for four years as president of Pierpont Community and Technical College (PCTC) in West Virginia. Prior to that, Moore was president of his alma mater, the private four-year Philander Smith College in Little Rock, from 2012 to 2014. Moore’s career in higher education began in 1990 as a mathematics instructor at East Arkansas Community College. He was later chair of the mathematics department, head women’s basketball coach and vice president for student affairs during his 15 years at Indian River State College in Florida. From 2010 to 2012, he was executive vice president for student affairs at Tyler Junior College in Texas. During his tenure at PCTC, the college was one of only six community colleges selected nationwide as a test site for the National Science Foundation Project Vision, which launched in May. PCTC secured a nearly 300 percent increase in private donations to nearly $5 million, increased student retention by 15 percentage points and helped to decrease its student loan default by 15 percentage points.

Scott Rule will serve as chancellor of Louisiana Delta Community College, effective January 1. He is currently president of West Georgia Technical College where he is leading a $64 million capital construction project that is relocating one of the college’s largest campuses. Rule began his career as a computer programmer at Kennesaw State University, where he also taught evening continuing education classes along with associate-degree level classes in computer information systems for the nearby North Metro Technical College. He then worked for the Board of Regents of the University System of Georgia before returning to North Metro as a full-time faculty member, database administrator and chief information officer. Later, Rule was named vice president for academic affairs at Appalachian Technical College before again returning to North Metro as vice president for economic development. In 2009, North Metro and Appalachian Tech merged with Chattahoochee Technical College during which Rule was instrumental as vice president for research, planning and knowledge systems. He subsequently served six years as vice president for student affairs at Chattahoochee prior to serving as assistant commissioner for data, planning and research at the Technical College System of Georgia.

New CEO

Vincent June is chancellor of South Louisiana Community College (SLCC) effective immediately. He has served as the college’s interim president since the spring. June joined SLCC in 2016 and previously was its vice chancellor for academic and student affairs. His higher education career spans 25 years, including 17 years as the chief student affairs/enrollment officer at three major institutions.