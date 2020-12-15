e-Headlines

iStock

By Daily Staff December 15, 2020    Print

Editorial: Community colleges can speed the U.S. recovery
Bloomberg
The government should boost investments in two-year colleges and the students they serve.

Report: Wisconsin’s public colleges are falling behind as state funds lag and enrollment drops
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
A new report on the financial health of Wisconsin’s state universities and technical colleges found lagging state investment, enrollment challenges and — for University of Wisconsin schools — an ongoing tuition freeze as some of several factors threatening their competitiveness.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Daily Staff
Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.