e-Headlines

Editorial: Community colleges can speed the U.S. recovery

Bloomberg

The government should boost investments in two-year colleges and the students they serve.

Report: Wisconsin’s public colleges are falling behind as state funds lag and enrollment drops

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

A new report on the financial health of Wisconsin’s state universities and technical colleges found lagging state investment, enrollment challenges and — for University of Wisconsin schools — an ongoing tuition freeze as some of several factors threatening their competitiveness.