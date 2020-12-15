AACC news & notes

Upcoming events

Answer the call for proposals

In 2021, in place of the annual convention, the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) will offer two options for professional development: AACC Live and AACC Digital. AACC Live will be held in Nashville, Tennessee, April 11-14. AACC Digital will take place virtually each Thursday in May. The association is now accepting submissions for session proposals for both conferences, due December 31 at 5:00 p.m. (ET).

Submit award nominations

AACC is accepting nominations for the Awards of Excellence in six categories:

Advancing Diversity

Community College Safety Planning and Leadership

Exemplary CEO/Board

Faculty Innovation

Outstanding College/Corporate Partnership

Student Success

Nominations are due December 31 by 5:00 p.m. (ET). The association also is accepting nominations for the Leadership Award and the Dale P. Parnell Faculty Distinction Recognition.

Register for WDI

AACC’s 2021 Workforce Development Institute will be held virtually January 27­-28 and will celebrate community colleges’ ability to adjust through adversity. Check out the schedule and register.

News & social media

Essential work

The December/January issue of Community College Journal is now available online. This issue focuses on workforce development, including ways to bridge the workforce equity gap and reform police training.

Opportunities from other organizations

Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship

The Jack Kent Cooke Undergraduate Transfer Scholarship is a highly selective scholarship for the nation’s top community college students seeking to complete their bachelor’s degrees at four-year colleges or universities. Cooke Scholars are eligible for up to $40,000 per year to attend a four-year accredited undergraduate school, college planning support, ongoing advising and the opportunity to connect with the thriving community of fellow scholars. The application, which is due by January 6, is available in the Common App for Transfer.

White House Fellows Program

The White House Fellows Program provides a firsthand experience in the process of governing the nation and a sense of personal involvement and responsibility in the leadership of society. Applications for the Class of 2021-22 are January 6.

Nursing Workforce Diversity Program seeks applications

The Health Resources and Services Administration is accepting applications for fiscal year 2021 for the Nursing Workforce Diversity Program. The program aims to increase nursing education opportunities for underprivileged students. Grantees will support nursing students from disadvantaged backgrounds to meet the diverse and cultural needs of rural communities.