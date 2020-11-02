Snapshots By Daily Staff November 2, 2020 Print Selected photos from AACC-member colleges. Ava Parker, president of Florida’s Palm Beach State College (PBSC) and a member of the AACC board of directors, poses in a selfie with student Raphael Gutierrez, who warms up the stage October 31 for vice presidential hopeful Kamala Harris. (Photo: PBSC) Democratic vice president candidate Kamala Harris takes to the stage this past Saturday during a campaign stop in Florida held at Palm Beach State College. (Photo: PBSC) A student at Southeast Community College in Nebraska uses free in-person tutoring available in a safe environment on campus. The Tutoring and Transition Center is open for face-to-face and online tutoring. (Photo: Southeast) Bucks County Community College in Pennsylvania is one of the only programs in the region able to continue nurse aid training amid the pandemic. Next month, the cohort of eight nursing students will start clinical rotations at a local retirement and assisted living facility. (Photo: BCCC) In California, MiraCosta College’s food pantry serves more than 1,200 students each month. This month, Leah’s Pantry, a San Francisco-based organization promoting innovative nutrition programs to foster a more equitable and inclusive food system, recognized the college for its work in this area with its gold-level certification. (Photo: MiraCosta) The federal co-chairman of the Delta Regional Authority, Chris Caldwell (center left), recently took a first-hand look at two of Hinds Community College’s partnerships with industry during a tour of the KLLM Driving Academy and Diesel Technology Academy. Representatives of Sens. Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith also participated, as did Hinds President Stephen Vacik (second from left) and other local business and industry leaders. (Photo: Hinds)