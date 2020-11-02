e-Headlines

Wisconsin college to remove ‘Indianhead’ from ‘out-of-date’ name

Star Tribune

Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College will adopt a new name and mascot after surveys and focus groups found the name is out-of-date and does not “clearly articulate the purpose of the college,” according to the school.

Kansas students reaching new heights through drone tech

Morning Sun

When heavy snows fall or cows are about to give birth, some farmers are unable to visit their herd. That’s where technology comes in. Students majoring in agriculture at Hutchinson Community College are learning to fly drones, obtain a license and shoot video from above.

U.S. Energy secretary visits with students at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College in Green Bay

WeAreGreenBay.com

The visit was part of Utility Preview Day, which is an annual event giving prospective students a chance to learn more about electrical power distribution and gas utility construction.