e-Headlines

Commentary: Biden’s best choice for secretary of education
Governing
The president-elect should look to the ranks of community-college leaders for filling this critical Cabinet post. Community colleges occupy a strategic position that gives them a unique perspective on education at all levels.
Amid pandemic, food pantry usage among UW-Madison, MATC students continues to grow
Wisconsin State Journal
Madison College student health educator Denise Holin recorded more than 300 visits to the food pantry this fall — up from about 250 at this point last school year and during a semester when far fewer students are on campus because 70% of classes are fully online.
Minnesota community colleges are losing students during the Covid-19 pandemic
Minneapolis Star Tribune
Fall enrollment has shrunk an average of about 6% at the 30 community colleges in the Minnesota State system compared with last year.
Editorial: Criminal justice and college applications
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
The bill as crafted maintains an appropriate level of screening while recognizing the demoralizing effect of criminal history questions on the application process.