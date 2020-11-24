e-Headlines

Commentary: Biden’s best choice for secretary of education

Governing

The president-elect should look to the ranks of community-college leaders for filling this critical Cabinet post. Community colleges occupy a strategic position that gives them a unique perspective on education at all levels.

Amid pandemic, food pantry usage among UW-Madison, MATC students continues to grow

Wisconsin State Journal

Madison College student health educator Denise Holin recorded more than 300 visits to the food pantry this fall — up from about 250 at this point last school year and during a semester when far fewer students are on campus because 70% of classes are fully online.

Minnesota community colleges are losing students during the Covid-19 pandemic

Minneapolis Star Tribune

Fall enrollment has shrunk an average of about 6% at the 30 community colleges in the Minnesota State system compared with last year.

Editorial: Criminal justice and college applications

Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

The bill as crafted maintains an appropriate level of screening while recognizing the demoralizing effect of criminal history questions on the application process.