e-Headlines

By Daily Staff November 24, 2020    Print

Commentary: Biden’s best choice for secretary of education
Governing
The president-elect should look to the ranks of community-college leaders for filling this critical Cabinet post. Community colleges occupy a strategic position that gives them a unique perspective on education at all levels.

Amid pandemic, food pantry usage among UW-Madison, MATC students continues to grow
Wisconsin State Journal
Madison College student health educator Denise Holin recorded more than 300 visits to the food pantry this fall — up from about 250 at this point last school year and during a semester when far fewer students are on campus because 70% of classes are fully online.

Minnesota community colleges are losing students during the Covid-19 pandemic
Minneapolis Star Tribune
Fall enrollment has shrunk an average of about 6% at the 30 community colleges in the Minnesota State system compared with last year.

Editorial: Criminal justice and college applications
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
The bill as crafted maintains an appropriate level of screening while recognizing the demoralizing effect of criminal history questions on the application process.

SHARE TWEET PIN SHARE

About the Author

Daily Staff
Daily Staff
CCDaily is published by the American Association of Community Colleges.