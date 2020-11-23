e-Headlines

Commentary: Community colleges are helping students more than ever in the pandemic

Hechinger Report

It’s time to rethink how we measure community college success.

Commentary: Community colleges joining together for NM success

Albuquerque Journal

In New Mexico, community colleges are working on ways to share courses and programs.

Task force unanimously recommends John Tyler Community College name change

WRIC

The community college is looking to distance itself from its namesake John Tyler, the 10th U.S. president, who was also a slaveholder.