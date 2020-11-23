e-Headlines

Commentary: Community colleges are helping students more than ever in the pandemic
Hechinger Report
It’s time to rethink how we measure community college success.
Commentary: Community colleges joining together for NM success
Albuquerque Journal
In New Mexico, community colleges are working on ways to share courses and programs.
Task force unanimously recommends John Tyler Community College name change
WRIC
The community college is looking to distance itself from its namesake John Tyler, the 10th U.S. president, who was also a slaveholder.