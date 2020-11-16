e-Headlines

The $78B reason why community colleges need America’s attention

Center for American Progress (blog)

Despite playing a vital role in educating the nation’s workforce, community colleges are inadequately funded. In 2016, they received two-fifths of what four-year colleges received in educational revenue.

Community college enrollment plummets amid pandemic, wildfires and struggling economy

OPB

Oregon’s community colleges are nearly one quarter smaller this fall than they were a year ago, according to new enrollment figures from the state’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission

Dr. Jill Biden is ‘Ready to get to work’ on behalf of community colleges

Spectrum News

The future first lady promised to work with Washington lawmakers and business leaders to ensure that Americans have access to affordable community college, and clear pathways to success after they graduate.

Wilson Community College ends tire manufacturing course

Wake Weekly (subscription required)

After 14 years and more than 5,000 students, the North Carolina college will no longer offer the pre-employment tire manufacturing class initially designed for prospective Bridgestone employees.