Bank of America’s $1M grants for skills training

Bank of America on Thursday announced that it will provide $1 million grants to 21 higher education institutions to enhance up-skilling and reskilling for Black and Hispanic-Latino students. More than half of those institutions are community colleges.

The grants are part of the company’s recent $1 billion, four-year commitment to advance racial equality and economic opportunity.

“Career opportunities are a critical pillar in addressing the racial wealth gap in our country,” Bank of America Vice Chairman Anne Finucane said in a release. “A meaningful job opportunity goes beyond the paycheck – it is a pathway to reduce student debt, obtain health care and retirement benefits, and ultimately, build net worth. The collaborative training approach we are taking with this initiative will not only impact the lives of Black and Hispanic-Latino students, but will enable them to make real and meaningful impact in their communities now and in the years ahead.”

Bank of America is investing in community colleges, historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic-serving institutions (HSIs) in order to increase job opportunities for people of color at a community-based level that will help close the wealth gap and enhance professional career tracks for mid-level candidates.

Public two-year colleges that will receive the grants include:

Atlanta Technical College

Central Piedmont Community College (North Carolina)

Dallas College, El Centro Campus (Texas)

Florida State College at Jacksonville

Harold Washington College, City Colleges of Chicago

Los Angeles Trade Technical College

Miami Dade College

Northern Virginia Community College

Pima Community College (Arizona)

Riverside City College (California)

St. Louis Community College

Each partner institution will develop or enhance existing programs to meet specific skill gaps in their communities to create higher-paying, family-sustaining jobs that are in demand, according to Bank of America. The company will work with major employers in each selected market to ensure these programs target specific hiring needs and create a clearly defined career pathway to future employment.

Today, less than 40% of community college students earn a certificate or degree within six years of enrollment, the company said in its release. For students of color, graduation and completion rates are particularly low – 28.8% for Black students and 37.1% for Hispanic students. The ongoing challenges stemming from the coronavirus have exacerbated the financial struggle of HBCUs and HSIs, both public and private, as they seek to serve students from the most vulnerable communities.

As part of this initiative, Bank of America is also partnering with and providing funding to the Aspen Institute, which will collaborate with the National Center for Inquiry and Improvement to convene the participating higher education institutions for technical and programmatic assistance and to share best practices.