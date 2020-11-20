e-Headlines

Commentary: How one community college is providing free behavioral health services to all its students and employees

Forbes

Recognizing the psychological distress and mental health problems caused by the worsening Covid-19 pandemic, Ozarks Technical Community College in Springfield, Missouri, will provide free behavioral health services to all its students and employees, beginning December 1.

Dona Ana Community College initiates Covid-19 dashboard for college safety

Deming Headlight

Illustrating its expanding commitment to safe and healthy opportunity in the pandemic, Dona Ana Community College in New Mexico has introduced a Covid-19 dashboard.

Ag complex takes center stage in Heartland Community College master plan

Pantagraph

An agriculture complex is likely to be the first major project to get attention from the updated master facilities plan adopted by the Illinois college’s board this week, but a lot depends on funding.

Community college faculty, staff urge state leaders not to make cuts

WFSB

A rally was held on Thursday outside the Connecticut Board of Regents and consisted mostly of faculty and staff who are worried about more budget cuts to community colleges.

Local community college, hospital back nursing bill

Alpena News

Legislation that would allow community colleges in Michigan to offer a bachelor’s degree in nursing has made its way to the floor of the state Senate for a vote.