AACC news & notes

Policy & Advocacy

The impact of the national elections on community colleges

In a recent webinar, the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) reviewed the recent national election results and their implications for community college priorities in the White House and Congress. View the webinar slides.

Events and programs

Answer the call for proposals

In 2021, in place of the annual convention, AACC will offer two options for professional development: AACC Live and AACC Digital. The association is now accepting submissions for session proposals for both conferences. AACC Live proposals are due December 2 by 5:00 p.m. (ET). AACC Digital proposals are due December 31 at 5:00 p.m. (ET).

Submit award nominations

AACC is accepting nominations for the Awards of Excellence in six categories: Advancing Diversity, Community College Safety Planning and Leadership, Exemplary CEO/Board, Faculty Innovation, Outstanding College/Corporate Partnership and Student Success. Nominations are due December 31 by 5:00 p.m. (ET). The association also is accepting nominations for the Outstanding Alumni Awards, Leadership Award and the Dale P. Parnell Faculty Distinction Recognition.

Resources

Submit a proposal for the Equity Transfer Initiative

AACC, in partnership with the American Association of State Colleges and Universities (AASCU) and the Association on Public and Land-Grant Institutions (APLU), is launching the Equity Transfer Initiative (ETI), which aims to increase transfer rates for African-American, Hispanic, adult and first-generation learners. AACC, AASCU and APLU member institutions can apply to participate.

Spotlight your college

Community College Spotlight features AACC-member colleges on the association’s website. Get your college in the limelight.

Opportunities from other organizations

Free IIE webinars for International Education Week

The Institute of International Education is hosting free webinars this week. On November 19, IIE experts will discuss management of programs related to diversity, equity and inclusion. Register here. On November 20, panelists will discuss the growing importance of leadership development and exchange programs. Register here.