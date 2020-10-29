e-Headlines

More Minnesota community colleges ditch pricey textbooks in favor of free online readings

Star Tribune

At six Minnesota community colleges, students can now complete a two-year degree without buying a single textbook.

Connecticut community colleges need better workforce programs

WHSU

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont has announced a new plan for workforce development. It calls for the state’s community college system to develop certification programs tailored to the needs of local manufacturers and businesses.

City helps local community college expand workforce development center

WITN

Craven Community College has now expanded its workforce development center, thanks to the city of New Bern, North Carolina.

Commentary: Tapping local support to strengthen community colleges

Center for American Progress (blog)

Equitable local tax structures will be key to pandemic recovery and long-term prosperity.

Challenging the model minority myth: Asian-American students divided over affirmative action

CALmatters

The moment he stepped into Clovis High School, Chali Lee — now a first-year student at Clovis Community College — left his Hmong identity outside its doors. Other students, he said, saw him as just another Asian male, another model minority — someone taking up all the seats at colleges. Lee knows it’s not that simple.